Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.47% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

NYSE SPR opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $92.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

