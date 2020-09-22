Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.83.

Southern stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Southern by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Southern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 25,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

