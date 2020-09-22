Sony Corp Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) – Research analysts at G.Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sony in a report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. G.Research analyst J. Tinker expects that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for Sony’s FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNE. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NYSE SNE opened at $78.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. Sony has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,582,000 after buying an additional 402,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,340,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at $78,084,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 245.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 6.3% in the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 907,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,540 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

