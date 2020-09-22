Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Price

Media coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,525 ($19.93) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,801.28 ($23.54).

LON:RDSB traded down GBX 24.70 ($0.32) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 965.50 ($12.62). 9,137,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,857,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,077.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,235.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -33.36%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

