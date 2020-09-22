Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Stock Price

News coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news sentiment score of 0.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s ranking:

Shares of RYDAF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. 64,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

