Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $10,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Shares of SEDG opened at $190.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.66. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $229.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total value of $10,402,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,349 shares of company stock worth $25,648,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

