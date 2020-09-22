Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Summit Insights

Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $228.85 on Monday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $215.24 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

