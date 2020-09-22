Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.50.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $142.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,721. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

