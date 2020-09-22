SmartCash (SMART) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $151,880.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Braziliex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,460.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.03254501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.60 or 0.02051506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00420038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00857245 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047150 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00503942 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000267 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

