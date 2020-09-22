SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SK Telecom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.
NYSE SKM opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.77.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SK Telecom by 696.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 139,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SK Telecom by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.
SK Telecom Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
