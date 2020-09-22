SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SK Telecom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE SKM opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.77.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SK Telecom by 696.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 139,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SK Telecom by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

