SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SKM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SKM opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SK Telecom has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $23.80.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 37.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 14,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

