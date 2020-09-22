Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.50 ($92.35).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €75.50 ($88.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.93. Sixt has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a twelve month high of €100.00 ($117.65). The business has a fifty day moving average of €75.03 and a 200-day moving average of €66.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 59.50.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.