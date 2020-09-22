Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Reaches $1.29

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043431 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.75 or 0.04389625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009544 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00056719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034291 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

