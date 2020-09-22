Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $43,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 217.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $369,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.35, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

