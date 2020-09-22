SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Up to $0.81

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.88. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SGOCO Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.