Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Seven & i in a research report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seven & i’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

EJPRY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seven & i from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

EJPRY stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48. Seven & i has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

About Seven & i

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Retail & Services, and Real Estate & Hotels. The Transportation segment offers passenger transportation services primarily through Shinkansen network; and conventional lines in the Kanto area and other networks.

