Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Position Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,314,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,210 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 11,423,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,432,000 after acquiring an additional 145,366 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,384,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,376,000 after acquiring an additional 612,368 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,024,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,666,000 after acquiring an additional 756,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,700,000.

NYSE SERV opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

