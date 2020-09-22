Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0052

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $5.65 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.18 or 0.04386809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009525 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00056771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

