Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

