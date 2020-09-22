Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGMS. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.44.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

