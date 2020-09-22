Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,419 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Athene by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Athene by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Athene by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

ATH stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. Athene had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Athene’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

