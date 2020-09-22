Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AEO opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

