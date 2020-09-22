Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $1,071,530.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $358,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,682,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,657. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

AMED stock opened at $240.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

