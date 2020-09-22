Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $12,993,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,048.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $223,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 69.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $879.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $897.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $844.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.59.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $677.64.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total transaction of $14,984,821.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 1,116 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.95, for a total transaction of $632,716.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,981 shares of company stock worth $62,108,260. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

