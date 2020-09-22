Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 5,079 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Popular by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Popular by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Popular by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 153,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 86,090 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Popular by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Popular by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Popular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BPOP opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.18. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

