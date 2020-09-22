Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,096 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX opened at $208.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.