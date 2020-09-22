Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,496 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 83.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $290.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.89. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $310.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.18 and its 200 day moving average is $248.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

