Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,998,000 after buying an additional 2,258,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,111,000 after buying an additional 71,973 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $163,876,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,782,000 after buying an additional 451,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,167,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

