Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,824 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 496.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS stock opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Evercore ISI started coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

