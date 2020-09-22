Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,196 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 53,471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

