Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,882 Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $17,793,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $1,891,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $6,810,000.

Get Bill.com alerts:

KC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KC opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bill.com Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited researches, develops, and provides cloud technology and services. The company develops a service system which is based on its cloud storage platform. It offers file sharing and storage service under brand name Kuaipan to enterprises and individual users. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.