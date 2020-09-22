Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 75.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 63.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 223.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 52,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

