Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.25.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $824.00 on Tuesday. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $939.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $830.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $701.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

