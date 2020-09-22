Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 44,059 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

