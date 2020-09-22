Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 44,059 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 369.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

In related news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ADVM opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $930.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.70. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

