Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 30,196 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,196 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after buying an additional 33,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Discovery Communications’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

