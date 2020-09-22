Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 22,159 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Aecom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,547,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aecom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after purchasing an additional 118,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aecom by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aecom by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,729,000 after purchasing an additional 434,269 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aecom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

