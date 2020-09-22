Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 10.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $677.64.

In other Boston Beer news, CFO Frank H. Smalla sold 6,309 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.56, for a total value of $5,353,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 681 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $384,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,981 shares of company stock valued at $62,108,260 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAM stock opened at $879.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $897.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $844.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.59.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

