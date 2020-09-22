Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 123.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,904,000 after buying an additional 247,111 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,306,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 127.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after buying an additional 96,518 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 149.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after buying an additional 88,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMED. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Amedisys stock opened at $240.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.50 and a 200-day moving average of $200.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $79,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $152,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,755.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,657 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

