Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,217,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 132.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 103,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 58,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 130.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of AWR opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of -0.14.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.