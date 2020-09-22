Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,856,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,663,000 after purchasing an additional 323,016 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

ROP stock opened at $392.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.86. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

