Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 52.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

