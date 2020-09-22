Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186,139 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $640,096.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,968,576.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,458 shares of company stock valued at $21,369,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

