Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Shares of APD stock opened at $290.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.18 and a 200 day moving average of $248.73. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

