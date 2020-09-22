Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 388,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Mustang Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mustang Bio Inc has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

