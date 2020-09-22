Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.