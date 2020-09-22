Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $76,083.67. Also, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $775,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

