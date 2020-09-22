Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

