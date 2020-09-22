Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 257.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

