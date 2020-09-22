Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.12.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.09 and a beta of 0.79. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,330 shares of company stock valued at $20,270,467 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.